Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.52% of RBB Bancorp worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 435.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter M. Chang bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $414.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 target price on RBB Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

