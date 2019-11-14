Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $250,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,546 shares of company stock worth $19,835,874. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

