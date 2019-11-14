Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 50,931 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $886,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $53,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,538 shares of company stock worth $6,947,664 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRCY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

