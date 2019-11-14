MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,152. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.88.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

