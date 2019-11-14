Macy’s (M) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Macy’s (NYSE:M) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 21st. Analysts expect Macy’s to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE M opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other Macy’s news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,825 shares in the company, valued at $260,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

