Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.85 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Magna International in a research note issued on Sunday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $63.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

NYSE MGA opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. Magna International has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $57.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 223.3% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

