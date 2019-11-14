Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Shares of Malvern International PLC (LON:MLVN) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 200000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Malvern International (LON:MLVN)

Malvern International plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company operates colleges, including Malvern House London; Malvern International Academy Malaysia; Malvern International Academy Singapore; and SAA Global Education Singapore, as well as a Communicate School in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

