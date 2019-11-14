Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) CEO Buys $89,850.00 in Stock

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) CEO Steve Filipov purchased 15,000 shares of Manitex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,736 shares in the company, valued at $489,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Filipov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Steve Filipov purchased 5,000 shares of Manitex International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Steve Filipov purchased 5,000 shares of Manitex International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $114.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Manitex International Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 910,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 795,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 68,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNTX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

