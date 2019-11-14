Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,966 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $117,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 417,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.02%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

