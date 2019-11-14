Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 54,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 52,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Goldman Sachs Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at $29,065,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.17. 159,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.