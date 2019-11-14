Mason Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.09. 104,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

