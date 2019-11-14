Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $257.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,019. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.86 and a 200-day moving average of $248.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nomura boosted their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

