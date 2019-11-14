Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 51,883 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,883 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NiSource were worth $135,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.36. 344,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,996. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.