Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,259,111 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259,111 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $100,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3,504.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 480,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 467,490 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 451.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 497,100 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 476,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

