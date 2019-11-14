Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $108,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.57. 32,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.50. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

