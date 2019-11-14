Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $128,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 19.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 181,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,989,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

WCN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.47. 18,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,646.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $186,334.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

