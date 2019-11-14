Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,248 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $152,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18,355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,631,000 after buying an additional 3,220,982 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $544,292,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $418,297,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,960,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,658,000 after buying an additional 429,235 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,097,000 after buying an additional 388,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $108,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,233.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $742,416.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,636 shares of company stock worth $3,001,008 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

Shares of CME traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,631. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

