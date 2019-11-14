Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MATN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,374. Mateon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mateon Therapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

