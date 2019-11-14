Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.62. 77,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,463. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Materion had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $305.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 65.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 55.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 33.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

