MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) PT Lowered to C$5.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAV. CIBC lowered MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of TSE:MAV traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.90. 386,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,124. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$13.55. The company has a market cap of $159.20 million and a P/E ratio of -32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.90.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

