MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells $320,930.90 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $320,930.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $377,685.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MXL opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.23.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 6,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MaxLinear by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

