McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $167.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of MNI stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,129. McClatchy has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNI shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of McClatchy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McClatchy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

