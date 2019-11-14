MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDJM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. MDJM has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

