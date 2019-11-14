Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Shares Gap Down to $1.36

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.36. Melinta Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 6,453 shares traded.

MLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

The company has a market cap of $27.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

