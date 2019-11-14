Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Trading Down 32% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) were down 32% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.36, approximately 2,346,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 1,090,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

