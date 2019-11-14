Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $211.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $303,932.00 and $211.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00794409 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000639 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000753 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

