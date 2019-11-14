Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €101.78 ($118.35).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

FRA:MRK traded down €3.60 ($4.19) on Monday, reaching €106.15 ($123.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,425 shares. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €96.78.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.