Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

