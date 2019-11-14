Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Michael Heidingsfelder Sells 4,415 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $716.26. 53,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,467. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $694.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.61. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $806,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 101.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $697.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

