MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Shares Up 0.6%

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 1,162,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,192,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. MGT Capital Investments had a negative net margin of 2,347.93% and a negative return on equity of 7,680.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations in the Wenatchee Valley area of central Washington. At March 30, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 500 miners located in a leased facility in Quincy, Washington; and 4,200 miners located in a leased facility in Sweden, as well as operated approximately 2,100 miners in the Sweden location.

