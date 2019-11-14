Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 267.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 85,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,149. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.66.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

