MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 30th total of 70,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of MOFG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,147. The stock has a market cap of $562.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $51.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOFG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth $101,005,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 69,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

