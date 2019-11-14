Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Short Interest Up 141.0% in October

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,400 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the September 30th total of 240,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.41.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 36.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 678.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

