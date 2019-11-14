Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.13. 923,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $208.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

