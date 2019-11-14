Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA JHML traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

