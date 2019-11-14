Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $112.89. 20,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,312. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

