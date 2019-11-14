Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOBL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Mobileiron stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mobileiron has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,118,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mobileiron by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

