Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNTA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 6,365 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $88,027.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,939.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $29,220.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $153,076.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,262 shares of company stock worth $1,172,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,025,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTA stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.07. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

