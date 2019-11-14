Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $212.50 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $65.76 or 0.00755663 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha, DragonEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004030 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002745 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,307,593 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, Bisq, Coinroom, Exmo, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, DragonEX, BTC-Alpha, Nanex, Bithumb, Stocks.Exchange, Coinbe, TradeOgre, Huobi, Kraken, B2BX, HitBTC, Ovis, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Coinut, Crex24, Bitlish, Cryptomate, Exrates, Braziliex, Coindeal, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Bitbns, CoinEx, Graviex, BitBay, Liquid, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Upbit, Mercatox, Livecoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

