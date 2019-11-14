Morgan Stanley Acquires 8,380 Shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Malvern Bancorp worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLVF opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $176.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.45. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $23.19.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 18.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Malvern Bancorp Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

