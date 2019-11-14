Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mustang Bio worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 94.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 31.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 60.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Mustang Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBIO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

