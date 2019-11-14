Morgan Stanley Has $264,000 Stake in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

