Morgan Stanley Has $271,000 Stock Position in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in New America High Income Fund were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 72,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HYB stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

