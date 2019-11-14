Morgan Stanley Increases Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $167.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Allegiant Travel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.08. 109,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,054. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $98.18 and a twelve month high of $174.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 25.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after buying an additional 47,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 73.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $571,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

