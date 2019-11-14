Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Niu Technologies worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIU. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

NIU opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Niu Technologies – has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $712.15 million and a PE ratio of 319.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $77.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

