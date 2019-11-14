Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal weight” Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 725 ($9.47) in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 820.38 ($10.72).

Shares of Bodycote stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 813.50 ($10.63). The company had a trading volume of 332,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 713.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 756.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 638.50 ($8.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 909.50 ($11.88).

In other news, insider Dominique Yates bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £210,300 ($274,794.20).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

