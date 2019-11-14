Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SSE from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price (up from GBX 1,165 ($15.22)) on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,281 ($16.74).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,306.50 ($17.07). The company had a trading volume of 2,478,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,277.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,161.72. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,331 ($17.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.