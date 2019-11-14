Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after buying an additional 149,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 11.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 240,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 6.4% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 1,064,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 64,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

Shares of SMHI stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

In other SEACOR Marine news, Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 14,200 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $184,742.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,762. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

SEACOR Marine Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.