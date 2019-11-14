Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Raised to C$225.00 at CIBC

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morguard from C$200.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Morguard stock traded up C$1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$200.00. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$203.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$193.81. Morguard has a 52-week low of C$164.00 and a 52-week high of C$219.48.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

