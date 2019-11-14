Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Down 6%

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.68, approximately 6,395,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,648,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan acquired 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,820.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

